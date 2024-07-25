OnePlus repsonds to trade-in loophole that let some people keep their old devices

OnePlus has plugged the loophole in its Any Device Any Condition trade-in program. The company will now reach out to buyers to send in their old devices when they utilize the program to get a $100 discount on a new phone.

For the unaware, OnePlus’ Any Device Any Condition trade-in program offers a $100 recycling reward on purchases when buyers trade in an old device, irrespective of its condition. Earlier this month, some buyers spotted a loophole in the program that allowed them to get the discount without actually sending in an old device, as neither OnePlus nor its recycling partner reached out to collect it.

OnePlus has now confirmed that this issue has been fixed, and its recycling partner will connect with buyers to collect their old devices. In a statement on the matter, a OnePlus spokesperson said:

After further investigation, we have identified that recently some users did not receive official communication from our partner to send in their old devices as part of our ANY device in ANY condition trade-in deal. The issue has been fixed and those who are interested in this trade-in deal will be able to participate in our ANY device in ANY condition trade-in deal across our current OnePlus product portfolio. Users should be aware that they will receive a separate communication from our partner to trade-in their old device as part of our program.

It’s not immediately clear if OnePlus plans to reach out to buyers who have already received a discount as part of the program without sending in an old device. If you’ve recently purchased a OnePlus phone under the Any Device Any Condition trade-in scheme, do let us know if you receive any communication from the recycling partner in the comments below.