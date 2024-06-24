OnePlus reveals why some phones have different battery variants

OnePlus has just launched the Nord CE 4 Lite in global markets, but one major difference between the European model and other variants is the battery capacity. Other models, such as the Indian device, have a 5,500mAh battery, but the European variant brings a 5,110mAh battery instead.

Now, OnePlus has explained this disparity in an emailed statement, and it turns out that European regulations are to blame:

Due to applicable laws and regulations in certain European countries regarding the carriage of batteries, there are stringent requirements placed on the transportation and handling of battery cells with the watt-hour rating over 20 Wh (sic). As a result of the nominal voltage of our batteries being 3.88 V, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will be equipped with a 5,110mAh battery in Europe, instead of the 5,500mAh battery available in other markets.

You might think this explanation doesn’t hold up when you remember that the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R both came to Europe. After all, the OnePlus 12 has a 5,400mAh battery, and the OnePlus 12R has a 5,500mAh battery.