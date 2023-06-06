Save up to 34% in these unmatched OnePlus phone deals

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Despite what the likes of Samsung and Google have to offer, OnePlus phones make great daily drivers — and I say that as a OnePlus disciple myself. Two of the best handsets from the line are subject to big price drops today, with savings of up to 34% to be had.

The 16GB/256GB model of the flagship OnePlus 11 is down to $699.99 ($100 off) in the Amazon sale, matching the price of the base variant. This is the first time you’ve been able to get this effective storage upgrade since the promotional launch period.

If your budget is more modest, then there’s an even bigger discount on the OnePlus 10T, which is on offer for just $429.99 ($220 off). It’s the best price we’ve ever tracked on the powerful device, beating the previous low by a good $70.

Our comparison of the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10T might help you identify which best suits your needs. The OnePlus 11 is the headliner of the manufactures lineup, and while it might not match up to the top-spec options of the rival brands in every category, you’re guaranteed great performance, a beautiful design, a smooth UI, and a respectable camera array. The OnePlus 10T is the more affordable version, stripped of some of the bells and whistles of its showy counterpart but still boasting muscular performance and mind-bogglingly fast charging.

We couldn’t tell you if these OnePlus phone deals will end in five days or five minutes; such is Amazon’s easy-come-easy-go deal approach. Use the widgets above to check out the offers while you can.

