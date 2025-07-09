Prime Day steal: OnePlus Pad price gets record drop to only $329

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, there’s an exciting Prime Day deal you can’t miss. The OnePlus Pad is available for a remarkable price of $329, down from its usual price of $479.99. This represents a 31% discount off the retail price, and we’ve certainly never tracked it this cheap ever. OnePlus Pad for $329 (31% off)

The OnePlus Pad might now have a successor, but it’s still packed with features that cater to tech enthusiasts and casual users alike. It boasts an 11.61-inch LCD display with a high resolution of 2,800 x 2,000, complemented by a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and offers 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The software is on point, and the 9,510 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging keeps it powered up in minimal time. The device also includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, plus support for Dolby Vision and Atmos for enhanced audiovisual experiences.

You don’t need to be a Prime member to grab this great OnePlus Pad deal, but there are only a limited number of units available. Hit the widget above to catch it in time.