OnePlus Pad Go design and launch date revealed

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has officially revealed the OnePlus Pad Go design and launch date.

The tablet is launching on October 6.

We’ve known for a few weeks now that OnePlus was working on the OnePlus Pad Go. OnePlus India started teasing the Android tablet last week, and we’ve now got a good look at the tablet and hints of a launch date.

OnePlus India posted an image on X, showing the back and front of the OnePlus Pad Go. The image reveals a slate that looks similar to the standard model, save for a two-toned back on the Go device.

Otherwise, you’ve got a landscape-oriented tablet with the power button on the left edge and volume keys at the top. We can’t see the bottom, but it stands to reason that a USB-C port and speaker grilles will be available here.

As for the launch window, OnePlus initially noted on X that the tablet was “coming soon” before confirming an October 6 launch date in an email to journalists.

There’s not much in the way of official OnePlus Pad Go specs just yet, save for confirmation that it will have a 2.4K display and a 7:5 aspect ratio. But we’re expecting the company to make a few downgrades to reach a lower price, such as a mid-range chip and presumably a plastic design. In saying so, we hope the new model retains the old slate’s 67W wired charging speeds.

There’s no official word on pricing, either. For what it’s worth, the original OnePlus slate launched at Rs 37,999 (~$457) in India. So we’re expecting a significant price drop if this new model is indeed meant to be a cheaper tablet.

