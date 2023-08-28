First chance to score savings on the new OnePlus Pad

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The first generation of a new device can often be wide of the mark, but that’s not true of the OnePlus Pad. The manufacturer’s first foray into the Android tablet market was an immediate hit with our reviewers, so we’re happy to report it just got its first significant price drop. This OnePlus Pad deal slashes the price of the slate to just $429.99. OnePlus Pad for $429.99 ($50 off)

This offer is part of a week-long sale from OnePlus, which also sees a fantastic deal on the 16GB OnePlus 11, which is down by $150 to an all-time low price of $649.99. You can also score a nice discount on the OnePlus Nord N30 at $249.99.

The OnePlus Pad boasts a premium design, complemented by a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The tablet features an 11.61-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering a sharp display resolution and a unique 7:5 aspect ratio, making it ideal for streaming and e-reading. Storage-wise, it comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of fixed UFS 3.1 storage. It’s powered by a robust 9,510mAh battery, supported by a 67W SUPERVOOC wired charging system.

Camera capabilities include a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP front-facing camera optimized for video calls. The device runs on Android 13 with the Oxygen OS 13.1 skin and is set to receive three full Android updates and four years of security patches. This deal also includes a free OnePlus stylo, and you can save a further $100 on the tablet if you have a device to trade in.

