OnePlus Pad 2 price leak suggests you could be paying more

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak has revealed the prices of the OnePlus Pad 2, Smart Keyboard, and Stylo 2 in India.

The OnePlus Pad 2, Smart Keyboard, and Stylo 2 will reportedly sell for ₹45,999 (~ $550), ₹11,999 (~$144), and ₹5,000 ($60), respectively.

The previous generation OnePlus Pad sold for $480 in the US.

We’re in the middle of a busy time in the tech industry. Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked event last week and Google will be holding its Pixel event next month. But before that happens, though, OnePlus is preparing its own showcase later this week, which will debut the OnePlus Pad 2. A new leak appears to have revealed the price of the tablet in India and it suggests the tablet may have gotten a price bump.

Ahead of the company’s Summer Launch Event, frequent tipster Yogesh Brar shared Indian pricing details on X (formerly Twitter) for the OnePlus Pad 2, Smart Keyboard, and Stylo 2. According to the leak, the OnePlus Pad 2, Smart Keyboard, and Stylo 2 will reportedly sell for ₹45,999 (~ $550), ₹11,999 (~$144), and ₹5,000 ($60), respectively. Brar also mentions that the offering price for the tablet will be ₹45,999 (~ $550), but this is likely a temporary promotional discount.

For comparison, the OnePlus Pad launched at a price point of $480 in the US. Although we don’t have the US pricing yet, this leak could suggest that the Pad 2 will be more expensive than its predecessor.

However, there may be a good reason for a price bump. We pretty much know what to expect from the Pad 2, as it already launched in China under a different name (OnePlus Pad Pro). This second-gen model comes with a larger 12.1-inch LCD display and features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, whereas the first-gen device had an 11.61-inch LCD panel and ran on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip.

Outside of that, the device should have fairly similar specs to its predecessor. As Brar points out, it should have a 9,510mAh battery and 67W fast wired charging, which remains unchanged from the original. The 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera are also holdovers from the previous generation.

The firm’s showcase is scheduled for July 16 and will start at 9:00 AM ET. OnePlus plans to announce three additional devices including the Nord 4, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments