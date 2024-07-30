The OnePlus Pad 2 is now available in the USA, and it launched with plenty of deals!

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The OnePlus Pad 2 is a beast of a tablet, packed to the brim with great specifications, excellent features, and a large 12.1-inch display. This could be the most powerful Android tablet of 2024, and it has just become available in the US. This launch isn’t boring, though. It came with multiple deals to kick things off the right way. Let’s talk about them.

Trade in any tablet for a $50 credit!

This is the main deal, and while $50 may not seem like much to trade in a tablet, there is a very unique stipulation here. You can trade in any tablet in any condition! So, if you have an old tablet lying around, you can just trade it in to get yourself a $50 credit. Pretty neat, right?

Get a free OnePlus Folio Case 2 Additionally, anyone who purchases the OnePlus Pad 2 will get a coupon to get a free OnePlus Folio Case 2. That’s a $40 value.

Get a discount on other devices when you purchase a OnePlus Pad 2

On top of the deals mentioned above, those who are looking to get other OnePlus devices along with the OnePlus Pad 2 will get a pretty heavy discount on some of these products. You have to pair these with your OnePlus Pad 2 purchase as add-ons in order to get the discount, but the deals are pretty juicy. You can get up to 50% off! Let’s go over them. Get the OnePlus Watch 2R for $161 ($69 off)

Get the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro for $40 ($40 off)

Students can get an extra 10% off.

You can claim an exclusive 10% off coupon if you use the OnePlus Store app.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is nothing short of great. Specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a large 9,510mAh battery, fast 67W charging, and an amazing 12.1-inch display with a 3,000 x 2,120 resolution and a 144HZ refresh rate. We also loved its multi-tasking improvements.

Make sure to sign up for these deals soon, though. We can only assume they won’t last too long, as they are launch offers.

