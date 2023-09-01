OnePlus will roll out Android 14 to its phones later this month

TL;DR OnePlus will roll out the stable Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 update on September 25.

There’s no word on which OnePlus devices will get the update first.

OnePlus will introduce a proprietary performance suite called “Trinity Engine” with the update.

OnePlus has confirmed the rollout date for its Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 software. The company has promised that the stable update carrying the new version of Android should start reaching customers on September 25. Meanwhile, we still don’t have a confirmed Android 14 release date from Google, so there are still chances that OnePlus could delay the rollout depending on when Google plans to release the stable Android 14 update from its end.

Nevertheless, OnePlus says OxygenOS 14 will be one of the first operating systems to be released based on Android 14. The update will introduce what OnePlus calls the “Trinity Engine” — a proprietary performance platform.

OnePlus says six underlying technologies make up the Trinity Engine, including CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. Combined, these technologies are expected to deliver “power consumption efficiency, better multi-tasking capability, and more enduring fast and smooth experience.”

OxygenOS 14 availability There’s no word yet on which OnePlus phones will be the first to get the OxygenOS 14 update. Logic dictates the OnePlus 11 would be first in line. The company is also running closed beta programs for the OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus 11R, so those two should also receive the stable update once it’s available.

OnePlus says it’ll kickstart an open beta program for Android 14 soon before it rolls out the stable update on September 25. A closed Android 14 beta program will also start for the OnePlus 10 Pro in the coming days.

The company is also expected to launch its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, in the coming months. It should ideally debut with Android 14 on board if OnePlus releases the stable software before the phone comes to market.

