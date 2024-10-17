OnePlus to announce Oxygen OS 15 later this month, and these devices could get it

TL;DR OnePlus has revealed that Oxygen OS 15 will be announced on October 24, 2024, at 6 am ET.

The teaser mentions smooth animation effects, refreshed design, improved multi-tasking, and AI updates as highlight features.

Android 15 is out for Google Pixel devices, and OEMs are following up with their own rollouts. All top Android flagships will soon receive an update to their UX skin that updates the platform to Android 15. OnePlus has announced that it will also be updating its phones to Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15, and it will show off the latest OS on October 24, 2024, at 6 am ET.

OnePlus is touting “unprecedentedly smooth” animation effects in its upcoming update. Oxygen OS 15 is also said to refresh its designs and “empower multi-tasking scenarios and personality expression.” Of course, no update will be complete this year without AI, and Oxygen OS 15 is said to come with AI features that will “maximize productivity and creativity.”

The announcement is light on details, but that is expected since we’ll get all of it when the OS update is announced on October 24.

Will my OnePlus phone get Android 15 with Oxygen OS 15? OnePlus hasn’t reconfirmed which devices will get Oxygen OS 15. However, we know the company’s software update policy. Newer flagships like the OnePlus 12 get four platform updates, while older flagships get three. Mid-rangers in the Nord series get two platform updates, and budget Nord N models get one update. All lineups get an additional year of security patches.

On the basis of OnePlus’ software update policy, here are the OnePlus phones that are expected to receive the Oxygen OS 15 update: OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus Pad Note that being eligible for the update does not mean you will get it on day one or even this year. Older devices and budget models can expect to receive the update in a few months, as priority is usually given to flagships and new devices. We’ll have to wait for OnePlus to announce the rollout timeline for global devices.

Are you excited for Oxygen OS 15 on your OnePlus phones? Let us know in the comments below!

