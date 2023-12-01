OnePlus Open gets a new update, but it's not the one you're hoping for

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Our OnePlus Open has received a new update for December 2023.

It is firmware version CPH2551_13.2.0.201(EX01), based on Android 13.

It looks likely that OnePlus Open users will need to wait until 2024 for Android 14.

OnePlus has already pushed out Oxygen OS 14 — based on Android 14 — to the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the company’s other major recent flagship, the foldable OnePlus Open, is still on Android 13. Unfortunately, an update rolling out right now does not change this status.

Our OnePlus Open, located in India, just received a new update. It lands as firmware CPH2551_13.2.0.201(EX01) and is 508.98MB in size. It is based on Oxygen OS 13.2 and includes the November 2023 Android security patch. You can check out images with the complete changelog below.

The highlight change here is for the camera. With this OnePlus Open update for December 2023, you can now set a specific exposure value while taking a photo. It only works in Photo mode, so you won’t be able to alter it while in other camera modes, unfortunately. However, it will still be a nice new perk for photographers using the quite impressive camera on the Open.

With this update landing today, it looks unlikely that OnePlus will get Android 14 to its first foldable phone before the end of the year. Hopefully, the Open will get the newest version of Android in January.

OnePlus usually rolls out its updates over the span of a few days, so it could be a while before you see this on your own Open. However, you can always check for the latest update on a OnePlus device on Oxygen OS 13 by heading to Settings > System > System updates and hitting the “Check for updates” button.

