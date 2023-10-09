OnePlus Open display crease is almost unnoticeable in hands-on video

OnePlus

TL;DR A new hands-on video gives us a look at the OnePlus Open from all angles.

The phone appears to be about as thick as the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The screen crease is less prominent than the one on Samsung’s foldable.

Shortly after CEO Pete Lau revealed that the OnePlus Open and OPPO Find N3 are the same smartphone, we got our first official look at the handset through a popular YouTube channel. Now another YouTuber has been granted access to the phone and this time we get a good look at the main screen and how the device compares in size to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

In a video posted by Jagat Review, we get another close-up look at the Open/Find N3. However, just like before, the camera setup has been covered up by a block of paper.

When held side-by-side next the Galaxy Z Fold 5, we can see that the Open/Find N3 is about as thick Samsung’s foldable. It is also a little wider than the Fold 5 when opened up. Outside of that, there not much else to gather about the handset’s exterior. However, something does stand out once the device is opened up.

In the video, we get multiple looks at the main display. Like any other foldable phone, there’s a screen crease waiting there to greet you. But when the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is held next to the Open/Find N3, you’ll notice that the display crease appears to be far less prominent. In comparison, the screen crease on Samsung’s foldable looks almost like a valley.

Additionally, we know that the hinge on the Open/Find N3 is 37% smaller than the one in the Find N2. Lau has also boasted that the hinge uses 31 fewer components than before.

It won’t be much longer before the OnePlus Open comes out, with an expected launch date of October 19. With 10 days left, we’ll see if any new leaks come out before the launch.

Comments