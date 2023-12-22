OnePlus Open is getting a pretty sizeable update

Although the OnePlus Open is one of OnePlus’s most recent devices, it is still running on Android 13. While the latest update won’t change that status, but it will introduce a few needed improvements.

Spotted by the OnePlus Open: The Chatroom on Telegram, it appears the OnePlus Open is in store for a new update. According to the post, the size of this update weighs in at 190.66MB and comes with firmware version CPH2551_13.2.0.203(EX01). It is based on Oxygen OS 13.2 and includes the December 2023 Android security patch.

This latest update appears to address the system, communication, and camera. Here’s a breakdown of the changes the update includes:

System Improves system stability. Improves the touch control algorithm for better user experience. Reduces power consumption when the device is idle and when certain apps are in use.

Communication Improves network stability and compatibility.

Camera Fixes a shutter lag issue that might occur when the Nightscape toggle is turned off. Fixes an issue where the Retouch, Filters, Resolution, and Flash functions might not respond to your taps. Fixes an issue where the main screen might get stuck when you turn on Dual Preview and use the rear camera to take selfies.



The news of this update arrives only a couple of weeks after the last update which included November’s security patch. However, that patch was a little heftier, weighing in at 508.98MB.