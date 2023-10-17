Spicy new details of the OnePlus Open have leaked

TL;DR Marketing renders of the OnePlus Open have leaked, giving us a clean look at the upcoming foldable.

Leaks also point out several key details about the device, including its display specifications, software, box design, and more.

Separately, OnePlus has officially confirmed the use of the new Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor in the OnePlus Open.

There’s no denying that foldable phones are the future of smartphones. Right now, they co-exist alongside conventional glass-slab smartphones are the best phone recommendations, but we envision a future where foldables dominate such lists. OnePlus is coming in to heat the market space with its OnePlus Open foldable, and official marketing renders have now leaked. Separately, the company has also shared some more details about the hinge and primary camera sensor.

Leaked marketing renders and display specs Ishan Agarwal has shared marketing renders of the upcoming OnePlus Open. We could not locate these on the OnePlus website or social media pages, but they align with other leaks we have seen over the past few days.

Yogesh Brar has also posted some key specifications and highlights of the OnePlus Open. According to him, the front display comes with Ceramic Guard protection, while the inner display has a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. OnePlus is also calling the displays “Dual ProXDR displays.”

OnePlus Open box leak The leaks don’t stop here. Leaker Arsène Lupin has posted the box of the OnePlus Open, showing off the signature red styling but in a compact packaging compared to the otherwise large boxes that OnePlus phones come in.

If you need a refresher on the specifications of the OnePlus Open, leaker Arsène Lupin has posted a summary of the key highlights and clean renders.

Oxygen OS dock leak One of the last pieces of the Open puzzle comes from Yogesh Brar, who has posted an image of the Oxygen OS launcher with dock icons.

Details officially shared by OnePlus: Hinge and new Sony sensor Separately, OnePlus shared a press release with us, highlighting a few key points. The OnePlus Open has an improved “Flexion” hinge that takes a water-drop shape to reduce a visible crease on the inner display. This needs fewer components and also reduces the weight of the hinge assembly.

The OnePlus Open also comes with the new Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor, which uses Pixel Stacked technology to capture more light in a relatively smaller sensor size. The company has not shared any official images in the press release, but we can see the rear camera setup in the leaked images.

More camera leaks Yogesh Brar has also shared new details about the OnePlus Open camera. The LYTIA sensor is compared to the IMX989. If true, this would pitch the OnePlus Open as one of the best camera smartphones despite being a foldable.

The OnePlus Open launches on October 19, 2023. Pricing is rumored to be $1,699 for the 512GB storage and 16GB RAM variant. We will find out the official pricing and availability details soon enough.

