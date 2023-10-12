The OnePlus Open foldable will officially launch next week

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus Open will launch on October 19.

The foldable phone will launch in India at 10:00 AM EDT.

We’ve known for months now that OnePlus planned to launch its first foldable phone in 2023. It’s taken a while, but the company has finally confirmed that the OnePlus Open will be launching next week.

OnePlus revealed that the foldable phone will be launched on October 19 in Mumbai, India. The event kicks off at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM EDT).

The invite image (seen at the top of the page) also gives us a glimpse of the OnePlus Open, featuring flat edges and an alert slider.

OnePlus president and COO Kinder Liu claimed in a press release that the new foldable would offer an “elegant, lightweight, and slim design, alongside an imperceptible screen crease, unprecedented imaging performance, efficient software, and premium quality.”

Leaked OnePlus Open specs point to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, at least 256GB of storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired charging. It’s believed the phone will also pack a 7.82-inch 2,268 x 2,440 folding screen and a 6.31-inch 2,484 x 1,116 smartphone display.

We’ll find out official details and pricing information next week, so we don’t have long to wait.

Comments