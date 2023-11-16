OnePlus Open's latest update brings camera improvements and expands eSIM support

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out a new update to the OnePlus Open.

The update improves color accuracy on photos and improves the telephoto camera at higher zoom levels.

The update also expands eSIM functionality to more regions.

The OnePlus Open is a surprisingly great camera phone despite being a foldable. It takes on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold and manages to come out on top on both features and price unless you factor in heavy trade-in discounts and Black Friday sales. OnePlus is now rolling out a new update to the OnePlus Open, promising to improve the cameras even more.

The new update for the OnePlus Open is version 13.2.0.116, as against the 13.2.0.114 that should be running on most phones right now. The update is still based on Android 13, though, and it comes in at about 300MB in size.

In addition to system improvements, the primary highlights of the update are the camera improvements. Photos are now claimed to have better color accuracy and improved tones in Photo and Pro mode. The telephoto camera is also getting some love at higher zoom ratios.

Curiously, this update also “adds eSIM support”. The OnePlus Open shipped with eSIM support in regions like the USA, but the feature was missing in other regions like India. I could not add an eSIM to the device as the phone lacked an EID, which is essential to adding an eSIM. Since the phone was missing an EID, it also did not surface the usual eSIM settings that are present at Settings > Mobile network > eSIM, although this worked on phones in the US.

With this update, I can confirm that eSIM settings are now available on the OnePlus Open in India. You can now either use dual physical SIMs or pair it up with an eSIM for dual-SIM functionality.

OnePlus Open OnePlus Open Solid cameras • Refined hardware • Alert slider MSRP: $1,699.99 A debut foldable phone with great hardware The OnePlus Open brings what might be the best hardware on a foldable phone and enough clever software tricks to turn heads. It pairs top-end internals with some of OPPO's careful trial-and-error to create a debut foldable phone that hardly feels like a first attempt. Add in a competitive asking price, and the OnePlus Open just might give other foldables a run for their money. See price at OnePlus Save $200.00 See price at Amazon

Thanks to 1NormalUsername for the tip!

Comments