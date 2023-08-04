OnePlus Open leak suggests there could be some big last minute changes

TL;DR Newly leaked renders of the OnePlus Open have appeared online.

The new images seem to show some notable design changes compared to previous leaks.

The leaked images could still be inaccurate.

Rumors suggested that OnePlus could launch its first foldable phone — the OnePlus Open — on August 26. However, another rumor claims the launch has been delayed due to the company swapping out the displays from BOE with screens from Samsung. In a new leak, we may have just seen these new displays, as well as a few other notable changes that have been made to the device.

It appears the folks over at Smartprix, in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, have managed to get their hands on new leaked renders of the OnePlus Open. The fresh renders show a device that looks fairly different from what we’ve seen in previous leaks. Before we dive into what’s different, remember that these renders are not based on final CAD files, so these images could still be inaccurate.

First off, you may notice that the handset is a little wider than before. This new aspect ratio seems closer in tone to the Google Pixel Fold rather than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, as earlier renders implied. And if you look at the cover display, it seems the corners next to the hinge have been rounded. The outlet points out that the bezels are also thinner.

Another rather noticeable change appears to be the cameras. It looks like the camera module is not only bigger but also protrudes out a little more. The Hasselblad branding has also been shortened to just an “H.” As for the sensors, there are still three lenses, but there appears to be a new sensor under the H. The outlet guesses this new sensor could be a Time-of-Flight (ToF) or LiDAR sensor. In addition, the camera flash appears to be more prominent in this render, and the selfie camera has shifted from the left corner to the right corner.

It also seems that the frame may have received a redesign. The corners are now more rounded than before, and the top and bottom speakers have been repositioned.

Outside of these changes, this foldable phone is still expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 16GB RAM. Leaks have also suggested it could house a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging. And the camera setup is said to contain a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto camera sensor. Once again, take these renders with a grain of salt as there aren’t based on final CAD files.

