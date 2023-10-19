Poll: Is the OnePlus Open hot or not?

After all the rumors, leaks, and speculation, the OnePlus Open has finally launched. It is the first foldable to join the brand’s portfolio of devices.

Since this is OnePlus’s first attempt at a foldable phone, we wanted to know what you think of the company’s latest hardware. Do think the Open hits the mark or are you not digging it? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

OnePlus Open: Hot or not? 161 votes Hot 74 % Not 26 %

The Open has a lot going for it, including displays with up to 2,800 nits of brightness, a gapless design, minimal display creasing, great cameras, and plenty more. In addition to being a premium device with a variety of quality features, it also manages to undercut both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold by $100.

At the same time, we can see why people wouldn’t exactly love the smartphone. For one, book-style foldables aren’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea. Also, it’s essentially a carbon copy of OPPO’s Find N3. And even though it’s slightly less expensive than its competitors, it’s still a lot of money for a phone.

There are likely many other things to love and hate about the Open. We won’t know where it excels and where it’s lacking until we have some time with the handset. But for now, we’re just curious about everyone’s initial impressions from a surface level.

