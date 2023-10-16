See the OnePlus Open put through a torture test in latest hands-on

MrMobile

TL;DR OnePlus gave another hands-on preview of the OnePlus Open.

The latest hands-on video sees the Open put through a variety of torture tests.

The phone was tested in a machine that can create conditions between IPX2/IPX4.

As we inch closer to the launch of the OnePlus Open, OnePlus continues to give previews of the upcoming foldable. The latest preview not only gives us our best look at the device yet, but also puts the phone through various torture tests.

OnePlus invited YouTuber Michael Fisher a.k.a “MrMobile” to its headquarters to make a video about the Open. Like in previous videos, we get to see the device from every angle; the company is still adamant about showing the camera bump, though. Something new, however, is we get to see the inner display turned on.

Compared to the other foldables currently on the market, the inner display crease seems almost unnoticeable. We also see that the inner camera is located in the top right corner of the display.

In addition to seeing the inner screen, we get plenty of shots of the hinge. The company has mentioned before that the hinge is 37% smaller and it reduced the number of parts in the hinge by 31. The hinge now consists of 69 parts (obligatory nice), which reduces the complexity and weight. It also has drainage holes for liquid and exposed adhesive to capture dust and particles before they cause damage, which both lead to the torture test.

In the video, the Open is dropped, twisted, folded, and even submerged in water. The company never says what the water resistance of the phone is, but Fisher points out that the machine measuring water resistance is designed to create conditions between IPX2/IPX4. By comparison, the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5 both offer IPX8.

The OnePlus Open is technically scheduled to be announced on October 19 at 11:00 a.m. ET. But in actuality, it’s being announced on October 19 at 2:30 a.m. ET by OPPO since the Find N3 is the same device.

