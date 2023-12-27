OnePlus Open gets its first Android 14 beta with Oxygen OS 14

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is inviting beta testers to test the first Open Beta for the OnePlus Open, based on Oxygen OS 14 (Android 14).

However, this beta is currently open to users in India only.

New features include a new file dock, smart cutout, a new carbon tracking AOD, and more.

We’ve been very impressed with the OnePlus Open. Arguably, it can be considered as the best foldable, neck-to-neck against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, the phone launched with Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13, while Samsung’s foldable has been updated with Android 14. OnePlus is now on its way to catch up with Samsung, as it has begun beta testing Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14.

The company is inviting tester applications for the very first Open Beta for Oxygen OS 14 for the OnePlus Open (h/t 1NormalUsername). As has been the trend with the company lately, the beta test is currently open to users in India only, with other regions said to be coming later.

Interested users in India will have to apply for the beta from within the phone. Once their application is reviewed and selected, the device will receive the beta build automatically. Note that beta builds may be buggy and unstable, so we would advise not installing it on your phone if you rely on it for critical functions.

Here is the changelog for Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus Open: Smart efficiency Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices. Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognise and extract text and images from the screen with one tap. Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Cross-device connectivity Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle and clearer colour style for a more comfortable colour experience. Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds. • Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

User Care Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualises the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

OnePlus has also provided a rollback ROM that users can install if they are unsatisfied with the Open Beta and want to revert to Android 13.

Users not wanting to participate in the beta must wait for the official stable release. The company has not provided a timeline for its release, but we reckon it will come after a couple of betas once all the major bugs are ironed out.

