OnePlus Open could have the sharpest foldable screen around

TL;DR The OnePlus Open/ OPPO Find N3 could have the sharpest foldable display compared to all other foldable phones in the market.

It would mean better, more detailed image quality compared to devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Colorways of the OnePlus Open have also been outed in a separate leak.

The OnePlus Open is not launching this month, as previously expected, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out new information about the upcoming foldable phone. This latest leak is not exactly about the OnePlus Open but about another phone that’s supposed to be the same device with a different name — the OPPO Find N3.

According to the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the OPPO Find N3 will have the highest pixel-density display of all the foldable smartphones in the market right now. The leaker claims the Find N3 will come bearing a 7.82-inch main display with a 2,268 × 2,440 resolution and a pixel density of 426 PPI.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy The Z Fold 5’s inner screen measures 7.6 inches and has a 1,812 x 2,176 resolution with a pixel density of 373 PPI. That means not only might the OPPO Find N3, aka the OnePlus Open, have a larger inner screen compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it could also have a sharper, more detailed display.

The outer display of the OPPO Find N3/OnePlus Open is also expected to have a higher 2,484 x 1,116 resolution than the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s 904 x 2,316 cover screen.

How is an OPPO Find N3 leak linked to the OnePlus Open, you ask? Well, there are very strong indications that the OnePlus Open will be a global version of the China-only Find N3. After all, both phones will be made by the same company. Trusted leaker Yogesh Brar also previously attested that the OnePlus Open will be a replica of the Find N3, specs included.

#OnePlusOpen might be the first real globally available competitor to Samsungs newly launched #GalaxyZFold5 – the new performance beast will be available in two colors: Voyage Black and Emerald Eclipse — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 22, 2023

In other news, colorways of the OnePlus Open have also leaked, thanks to tipster Max Jambor. He says the phone will come in Voyage Black and Emerald Eclipse options, which both sound like dark shades, so don’t expect bright and sunny colorways from OnePlus.

