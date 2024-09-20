The OnePlus Open is $400 off right now, reaching a record low price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Foldable smartphones are often prohibitively expensive. The best foldable smartphones usually start at around $1,800 or $1,900, and prices only rise as you upgrade the storage. I don’t know about you, but I’m not about to spend nearly two grand on a phone. The OnePlus Open price is a bit more reasonable at $1,700, but right now, you can get it much cheaper at $1,300. That’s a $400 discount and the lowest we’ve seen this phone go for. Buy the OnePlus Open for just $1,300

This deal is available from Amazon. There is no sign of this being part of a specific sale or campaign, so we’re not sure how long the offer will last. We do know, however, that this is a record-low price for the OnePlus Open. It has never dropped this low.

OnePlus Open OnePlus Open A debut foldable phone with great hardware The OnePlus Open brings what might be the best hardware on a foldable phone and enough clever software tricks to turn heads. It pairs top-end internals with some of OPPO's careful trial-and-error to create a debut foldable phone that hardly feels like a first attempt. Add in a competitive asking price, and the OnePlus Open just might give other foldables a run for their money. See price at Amazon Save $400.00

Otherwise, the OnePlus Open is actually a surprisingly great foldable phone. The design is refined, looking and feeling great. Performance is worthy of a 2023 flagship, as it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 16GB of RAM. And in a world of foldable smartphones with lackluster cameras, seeing a pretty solid camera system on the OnePlus Open was certainly refreshing.

Of course, the screens matter a bunch here, so let’s go over those details. The OnPlus Open has a 7.82-inch internal display, and a 6.31-inch outer screen. Both are LTPO3 Flexi-fluid AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate and high resolutions of 2,268 x 2,440 and 1,116 x 2,484, respectively.

Another great thing about the phone is that, despite it not having wireless charging, it’s actually a great performer in other areas of the battery department. Battery life is pretty awesome, as we averaged over six hours of screen-on time. Additionally, the 67W wired charging is very fast. We were able to charge it from zero to 100% in just 41 minutes!

Want in on this deal? Remember, this is a record-low price, and those don’t stick around for long. We might see the price return to normal soon, so act quickly!

Of course, you can always check out our list of the best Android phones if you want to consider other alternatives.

