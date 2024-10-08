The OnePlus Open hits a new all-time low price, saving you $500

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The OnePlus Open may not be as popular as its direct competitors from Google and Samsung, but it is still one of the best foldable smartphones. While a bit cheaper than other foldables of its kind, at $1,700, that is still a hefty price, and a good deal is always welcomed. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, you can get the OnePlus Open for $1,200, which just so happens to be an all-time low price for this device. Buy the OnePlus Open for $1,200

This offer is available from Amazon and is part of the retailer’s Prime Big Deal Days event, which runs from October 8-9. Keep in mind that this event’s deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Prime pricing and sign up here. Also, new members get a 30-day free trial, so you may be able to access this sale for free!

Despite being a 2023 device, the OnePlus Open was quite outstanding at launch, and it continues to be a great alternative in 2024. OnePlus really stepped things up with this device, offering a unique and high-quality design that probably made both Google and Samsung slightly nervous.

The hardware was also on par with the competition, offering premium specs like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 16GB of RAM. It has a nice 6.31-inch cover display. The internal screen measures 7.82 inches, featuring a sharp 2,440 x 2,268 resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate.

A couple of advantages that really made the OnePlus Open stand out were the camera system and battery life. Both of these used to be quite underwhelming in foldable smartphones. Still, the device actually had a decent camera system, and we were able to get about 6 hours of screen-on time in our OnePlus Open review. Not to mention it can charge very quickly, at 67W!

Remember, you have until October 9 to sign up for this deal, which is part of the Prime Big Deal Days event. You best act quickly if you want a OnePlus Open at this record-low price!

