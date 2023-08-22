OnePlus Open will likely come in only two colors OnePlus cares about anymore

TL;DR A leaker suggests the OnePlus Open colors could be “Voyage Black” and “Emerald Eclipse.”

Every OnePlus flagship since the OnePlus 10 Pro has come in varying shades of black and green.

It’s possible OnePlus could offer limited edition colorways later in the release cycle.

Back at the beginning of 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro landed in two colors: black and green. Later, the OnePlus 10T came with those same two color options. This year, the OnePlus 11 also dropped with just two colorways, also black and green. It appears OnePlus only cares about these two colors these days.

Unsurprisingly, a leak from Max Jambor suggests the OnePlus Open colors could stick to this trend. According to Jambor, OnePlus’ first foldable might land with “Voyage Black” and “Emerald Eclipse” colorways.

We are sure these two colorways will look nice. After all, the previous three phones we’ve seen from OnePlus have looked great in their two colors. However, we do hope OnePlus ventures away from these shades at some point soon. At this point, even a white option would be a nice change of pace.

It is possible that OnePlus could release different OnePlus Open colors later in the cycle. The company has done this in the past. Of course, that usually just makes early adopters angry because they locked themselves into one of the launch colors, not knowing a different colorway would be offered in the future.

Regardless, if you love black or green foldable phones, the OnePlus Open should be right up your alley.

Comments