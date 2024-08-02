OnePlus Open Apex Edition will offer a VIP mode for enhanced privacy

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will feature a new VIP mode.

It is most likely the same as the VIP mode on recent OPPO phones, which lets users disable camera, mic, and location permissions using the alert slider.

OnePlus will launch the Apex Edition foldable on August 7, and it will be available in a new Crimson Shadow colorway.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch a new version of its flagship foldable on August 7. In the days leading up to the launch, the company revealed that the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will come in a new Crimson Shadown colorway with a faux leather finish, feature enhanced storage, and offer new AI image editing capabilities. In addition, OnePlus has now confirmed that the upcoming model will come with a new VIP mode.

OnePlus recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will offer a new VIP mode for enhanced privacy. Although the company has not shared any details about this mode, we believe it will likely be the same as the VIP mode on the OPPO Find N3 and Find X7 Ultra.

The video included in OnePlus’ post confirms this, as it’s a clip of the VIP mode animation from the aforementioned OPPO devices. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that the VIP mode on the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will allow users to easily disable the camera, microphone, and location access using the alert slider.

We don’t expect to see any major hardware improvements on the Apex Edition model. OnePlus is likely reserving those for the OnePlus Open 2, which is slated to arrive sometime next year.

