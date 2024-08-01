OnePlus Open Apex Edition is a red hot foldable launching next week

TL;DR OnePlus is launching a new version of the OnePlus Open, called the Apex Edition, on August 7.

The Apex Edition will have a new red color called Crimson Shadow but will otherwise look the same as the original Open.

The Apex Edition will feature “enhanced storage” and a potentially higher price tag than the standard OnePlus Open.

Although the OnePlus Open remains one of the best foldable phones on the market, many of us have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the OnePlus Open 2. Recent leaks hinted that the Open 2 might not debut until 2025, and it seems OnePlus might have just confirmed this delay. To keep the original model in the spotlight a bit longer, the company is launching a fresh variant of the OnePlus Open, ensuring it stays relevant while we wait for the next big thing.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition, set to launch officially on August 7, is primarily a cosmetic refresh. The most notable change is the new “Crimson Shadow” colorway, a classy red hue with a faux leather texture that OnePlus claims was inspired by the iconic Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition camera. Combined with the phone’s large black camera island, the new colorway gives off a strong Deadpool vibe, which I’m absolutely down for.

Beyond the eye-catching exterior, OnePlus is teasing “enhanced storage” and “AI image editing features” on the Apex Edition. The former could be hinting that the Apex Edition will surpass the already generous 16GB/512GB configuration of the standard OnePlus Open by offering more RAM and/or storage space. The AI image editing features likely point toward the upcoming OxygenOS features, which may eventually be available on the standard OnePlus Open as well.

Interestingly, the official product page lists the Apex Edition’s software update policy as “3 years of OS upgrades,” while the standard OnePlus Open enjoys “4 years.” This could be an indication that the Apex Edition will come with Android 14 pre-installed, whereas the original OnePlus Open came with Android 13 out-of-the-box (though it has since been updated to Android 14).

As for pricing, we’ll have to wait for the official launch on August 7 to find out. But since the regular OnePlus Open ($1699.99 at Amazon) is mostly selling at discounted prices currently, there’s a chance the Apex Edition could launch at the OnePlus Open’s original $1,799 price tag.

This new variant of the OnePlus Open will definitely reignite interest in the original model for a while. However, we’re still crossing our fingers that the OnePlus Open 2 isn’t too far off. In the meantime, if you’re eager for a fresh foldable option this summer, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to make its debut in just a few days.

