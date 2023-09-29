Famous movie star seen using a OnePlus Open

Instagram / Viral Bhayani

TL;DR Indian movie star Anushka Sharma was spotted by paparazzi using a OnePlus Open.

The Open is the company’s first foldable phone and is unreleased.

Sharma appears to have never used a foldable before, so this situation was likely staged by OnePlus.

OnePlus is poised to launch its first foldable phone in October. However, weeks before the launch, we’ve now seen a real-life video of someone using the phone. Interestingly, that someone is one of India’s most famous movie stars.

Anushka Sharma was spotted using the OnePlus Open in a car. While the car was pulling out of a parking area, paparazzi swarmed the vehicle, trying to snap photos of Sharma. Lo and behold, Sharma had the OnePlus foldable in her hand. You can see the video on the Instagram account of Viral Bhayani — an Indian paparazzo — but we have some screenshots for you below:

Interestingly, Sharma does not appear to know how the phone works. She opens it backward, for one, and the phone doesn’t even appear to be powered on. It’s highly likely that this was a staged stunt paid for by OnePlus to purposely “leak” the phone by suggesting one of India’s highest-paid actors uses it.

Regardless, we see the phone’s design lines up very well with other leaks. It has a massive circular camera bump on the back and appears to be more in line with the design of OPPO’s foldables than the Galaxy Z Fold series. This makes sense as OPPO and OnePlus are essentially the same company now.

Although OnePlus hasn’t confirmed anything, we expect the OnePlus Open to launch on October 19, per rumors on the matter.

