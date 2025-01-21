The OnePlus Open 2 could outshine the Z Fold 7 with 50W wireless charging

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO executive Zhou Yibao confirmed that the Find N5 will feature 50W wireless charging.

Other confirmed features include its ultra-thin design and IPX8/IPX9 water resistance.

The Find N5 is expected to launch in the US as the OnePlus Open 2, bringing these upgrades to a global audience.

OPPO is gearing up to launch the Find N5 in China next month, which is widely expected to arrive in the US as the OnePlus Open 2. Over the past few weeks, OPPO has been steadily building excitement by revealing bits and pieces about the foldable’s standout features.

The Find N5 is already being touted as the thinnest foldable phone ever made and will include an IPX8/IPX9 water resistance rating. Today, OPPO has officially confirmed that the phone will support 50W wireless charging, addressing one of the most common complaints about the original OnePlus Open.

Wireless charging was considered a glaring omission in the OnePlus Open, but OPPO seems to have heard the feedback loud and clear. Zhou Yibao, an OPPO executive, announced on Weibo that the Find N5 will feature 50W wireless charging, one of the fastest implementations in any foldable phone to date. While we had previously heard rumors about this, today’s post confirms that.

Interestingly, Zhou shared that the decision to include wireless charging wasn’t made lightly. In his post, he explained that OPPO had to weigh compromises, such as slightly increasing the device’s thickness, against the relatively low overall adoption of wireless charging. What tipped the scales was the realization that wireless charging has become a standard feature in cars, making it essential for users who rely on it while driving.

If history is any indication, the OnePlus Open 2 will likely carry over these features, including the ultra-thin design, robust water resistance, and fast wireless charging. If all the current rumors about the phone are true, the Open 2 could potentially set a new standard for foldable flagships.

However, US customers may have to wait a while. While the Find N5 is set to launch in China this February, OnePlus has been tight-lipped about the Open 2’s launch. As a foldable phone user myself, I’m definitely rooting for the OnePlus Open 2 to live up to the hype and redefine what a flagship foldable can deliver.

