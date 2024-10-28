Samsung should be terrified of these new OnePlus Open 2 rumors

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus Open 2 could come with a triple 50MP Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup.

The device could also come with wireless charging and support for magnetic accessories, possibly through a Mag-Safe enabling case.

Leaks also point to the device being thinner than its predecessor.

We praised OnePlus’s first foldable in our OnePlus Open review. While the phone still stands quite strongly, thanks to some overkill specifications, we’re increasingly due for a successor. We’ve heard a few rumors about the OnePlus Open 2, mainly revolving around its slim form factor and large battery. Now, a new leak sheds light on its camera setup, and we could be getting a significant upgrade.

Leaker Digital Chat Station mentions that the current engineering prototype for the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 sports the same general design as the Open, but the device’s focus is its slimness. The screen size has increased, though the specifics of this increase are not clear.

The device’s back will continue to sport a large round camera island, but the highlights for the Open 2 will be a triple 50MP rear camera setup with Hasselblad tuning. For reference, the OnePlus Open has a 48MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. So, going up to 50MP for all three cameras gives us broad optimism for bigger and better sensors.

This leak deviates from Digital Chat Station’s previous leak on battery life. Previously, the leaker had mentioned that the OnePlus Open 2 (i.e., the OPPO Find N5, the OPPO rebrand of the device in China) will sport a 6,000mAh battery. Now, the leaker suggests the device will sport a 5,700mAh battery. Either way, the capacity seems significantly higher than that of the Open’s 4,805mAh battery.

Beyond the battery, the leaker mentions that the OnePlus Open 2 will feature wireless charging, which would fix one of its predecessor’s biggest shortcomings. The device is said to come with the Snapdragon 8 “Extreme Edition,” which is possibly just the Chinese-translated branding of the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. We’re unsure what the “customized C-port” means since the OnePlus Open already had a great USB 3.1 Type-C port.

Separately, leaker Smart Pickachu mentions that the OPPO Find 5 (likely the OnePlus Open 2 globally) will popularize wireless charging and “magnetic suction ecology.” The latter is likely a poor translation of the magnetic accessory ecosystem enabled through cases with MagSafe-like rings.

We’re seeing the OnePlus 13 popularize this approach to MagSafe, and it seems the OnePlus Open 2 could follow in its footsteps.

The OPPO Find N5 is expected to launch in Q1 2025 in China, and the rebranded OnePlus Open 2 could launch globally thereafter.

The current OnePlus Open already beats the newer Galaxy Z Fold 6 in almost all areas. If OnePlus manages to further improve the device’s camera, thinness, and battery and add features like wireless charging and magnetic accessories, Samsung should be very worried about how the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will survive in the market, especially if we get a round of mediocre upgrades once again.

Are you excited to see what the next foldable will bring? Let us know in the comments below!

