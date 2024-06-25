For VOOC's sake: OnePlus phones in some regions aren't getting in-box chargers

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Some OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite variants don’t have a charger in the box.

The European and UK variants lack a charger in the box, while the Indian model retains the adapter.

This also comes after the OnePlus 12R skipped a bundled charger in several markets.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launched yesterday, bringing some notable upgrades to the brand’s budget phone family. We already noted that the phone has a smaller battery in Europe, but it turns out Europeans are missing out on another feature.

We noticed in the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review guide for India that the phone is listed with a charger. True enough, our Indian review unit arrived with a bundled adapter. By contrast, European and UK buyers have to choose between a charger, case, or OnePlus Nord Buds 2 when pre-ordering the handset.

This difference is also apparent when you check the Nord CE 4 Lite’s spec sheet in various markets. A charger is listed as a bundled item on the Indian website but missing on the UK and European websites.

Dropping chargers: OnePlus to join the rest of the industry? This is nevertheless a disappointing turn of events, particularly in light of the brand’s embrace of the proprietary SuperVOOC charging standard. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite offers 80W SuperVOOC charging, but it’s unclear what kind of charging speed is available via the widely accepted USB-PD standard. For what it’s worth, the OnePlus 12 offered much slower charging speeds via USB-PD.

We’ve asked OnePlus to clarify the reason for the missing charger in Europe and will update the article if/when the company gets back to us. We’ve also asked the company about the Nord CE 4 Lite’s charging speed when using USB-PD adapters.

It wouldn’t be the first time OnePlus dropped the bundled charger from a phone in some regions, though. The OnePlus 12R doesn’t offer a charger in the box in countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

