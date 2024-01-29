OnePlus has quietly launched the next OnePlus Nord phone

TL;DR OnePlus has quietly listed the Nord N30 SE 5G on its website but has not revealed pricing and availability details.

This budget device has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 128GB storage, 5,000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging.

Another highlight of the phone is its 50MP primary camera, complemented with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front shooter.

All eyes are on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R these days, and we don’t blame you. They are great Android flagships and are worthy of attention. But OnePlus also has some great budget phones in the Nord series. The company’s newest addition to the series comes in the form of the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G, and surprisingly, the phone has been launched without much fanfare.

The new OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G has been spotted on the OnePlus website, but there is no announcement or even official teasers around the phone. This device has a 6.72-inch FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board with support for 33W fast charging that promises more than half your battery in half an hour.

The Nord N30 SE 5G has a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. The front camera is an 8MP f/2.0 shooter. Other notable specs include Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, dual nano-SIM slots., and a new “300% Ultra Volume Mode” through its dual stereo speakers. Notably missing is the Alert Slider and 3.5mm headphone jack, though.

The OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G measures 165.6 x 76 x 7.99mm and weighs 193g. It has launched with Oxygen OS 13.1.1 based on Android 13.

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G pricing and availability OnePlus has not yet disclosed the Nord N30 SE 5 G’s pricing and availability details. We’ll update this article once the company announces further information. Since the official product listing was spotted on OnePlus’s Global website, we reckon it will be sold globally in regions where its predecessor, the Nord N20 SE, was sold. We hope to learn more soon. Thanks to 1NormalUsername for the tip!

