The best cases you can buy for the OnePlus Nord N30

Carving out a niche among the best budget Android smartphones is the latest OnePlus Nord N30. With impressive specs, such as a large 6.72-inch display and a crisp 108MP primary camera, for a modest price of $299. While the updated commitment isn’t the longest, you’ll still want to protect your investment for the foreseeable future. That’s where choosing the right case comes into play. Let’s look at some of the top cases for the OnePlus Nord N30.

The best OnePlus Nord N30 cases Aside from aesthetics, we’ve rounded up the best cases for the Nord N30, focusing on quality, utility, and style. Hit the links below to check out one that piques your interest.

Editor’s note: We will update this list of the best OnePlus Nord N30 cases as more become available. We also have the best cases for the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord N30 Sandstone Bumper case

OnePlus typically releases a “Sandstone” case for each of its smartphone models. The Sandstone Bumper Case, explicitly designed for the Nord N30, is a sleek option featuring a tactile back that mimics the texture of sandstone and delivers protection against falls from up to 1 meter (over 3 feet). The enhanced borders around the camera and screen also add extra padding.

Foluu Silicone case

If you don’t like hard plastic cases, the Foluu silicon case is a soft, flexible alternative. It fits snugly around all the raised edges, including a concave cover around the camera lenses, so you don’t have to worry about it scratching when laying the phone down. It also comes in various colors and costs less than $10.

HRWireless Shockproof case

The Dual Layer Shockproof Case from HRWireless includes a tempered glass screen protector, saving you from another purchase. The case itself features a rugged PC outer shell and a soft TPU inner case for two layers of protection. Given its reasonable cost, this is one of the best value options for a durable case.

Redluckstar Wallet case

While wallet cases may not always be considered the height of style, they offer unrivaled practicality. The Redluckstar PU Wallet case for the OnePlus Nord N30 5G epitomizes this convenience while coming in various colors. This case features a folio abundant with slots for credit cards, and the foldable design allows the folio to double as a stand, enhancing its usability.

Cresee Clear case

The Cresee Clear Case for the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is an affordable option that combines durability and flexibility. This transparent case includes elevated edges around the rear cameras and bolstered corners for improved shock absorption. Moreover, there are holes on the side to loop your lanyard through as another way to carry it.

Poetic Revolution case

With military-grade protection, this heavy-duty case from Poetic will keep your Nord N30 safe through the toughest falls and the hardest tumbles. Beyond its shockproof capability, this case boasts a kickstand on the back which also serves as a grip, and an integrated screen protector safeguarding the glass from cracks or scratches.

That’s all for our list of the best OnePlus Nord N30 cases. Whether you’re seeking robust protection or something simple with style, there’s a case in our selection for everyone. Be sure to check back regularly, as we will continually update this list with fresh options as more cases become available.

