The new OnePlus Nord CE 4 brings 100W fast charging to the mid-range

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus Nord CE 4, featuring the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

The phone comes with 100W fast charging that promises a full charge of its 5,500mAh battery within half an hour. There is also a compatible charger in the box.

The Nord CE 4 also features OnePlus’s Aqua Touch technology that better detects touchscreen input in the rain.

Most of us recognize OnePlus for its flagships like the OnePlus Open and the OnePlus 12. However, the company also has the Nord range that serves some good budget phones that get the job done without any fuss. Today, OnePlus has officially announced the latest addition to the lineup in the form of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, and it brings features like 100W fast charging down to the mid-range.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 specifications and features

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The Nord CE 4 has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20.1:9, and features 2,160 PWM dimming. This is also the first Nord series phone to feature the company’s Aqua Touch tech which is found on the OnePlus 12, which better detects touches in wet conditions. It is also IP54-rated, though it only means protection against splashes of water.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes with a polycarbonate frame and back, which helps keep its weight in check at just 186g. OnePlus claims that the phone has an internal structure that cushions it if it falls. There is no alert slider on the phone, though. The Celadon Marble color, pictured, has a shiny sparkle to it when the lights hit it at an angle.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

One of the top highlights of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is that it comes with a large 5,500mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, with a claimed full charge in 29 minutes. In my experience, I could get a full charge in about 35 minutes, so while it may not be exactly what OnePlus claims, it is still impressive, given the size of the battery and how long it lasts. The Nord CE 4 also comes with OnePlus’s Battery Health Engine tech that promises a healthy battery for four years’ worth of battery charging cycles. It also comes with a 100W charger in the box, with a compatible USB-A to USB-C cable.

On the inside, the Nord CE 4 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and options of 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, alongside storage expandability of up to 1TB through microSD cards. The phone also comes with Bluetooth 5.4.

For the cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera with OIS alongside an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor. The primary camera can shoot 4K 30fps video. The front has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Nord CE 4 runs on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14. OnePlus is promising two platforms and three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 pricing and availability

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes in two colors: Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome. The Nord CE 4 is priced at Rs. 24,999 (~$300) for the 128GB storage variant and at Rs. 26,999 (~$325) for the 256GB storage variant. The phone goes on sale in India from April 4, 2024, and will be available across retail channels.

