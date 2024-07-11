OnePlus' next mid-ranger will get better software support than the OnePlus 12

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed that it will offer 4 Android upgrades and 6 years of security patches for the upcoming Nord 4.

That’s one additional year of security patches compared to the flagship OnePlus 12.

OnePlus will launch the device, alongside the Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro, on July 16

Android OEMs are slowly, but steadily improving their software update policies to offer more platform and security updates to their devices. While Google and Samsung are currently in the lead, offering 7 platform upgrades and 7 years of security updates for their latest flagships, OnePlus has shown significant improvements over the last few years. The Chinese OEM has promised 4 Android version updates and 5 years of patches for its flagship OnePlus 12, and it’s now one-upping its software update commitment with its upcoming mid-ranger.

OnePlus recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed that it will offer 4 platform upgrades and 6 years of security updates for the OnePlus Nord 4. That’s pretty impressive for a mid-range device, as most OEMs offer a maximum of 3 Android updates and 3 years of patches for their budget and mid-range devices.

OnePlus still hasn’t taken the lead in the mid-range segment, though, as Google’s Pixel 8a will get 7 Android upgrades and 7 years of security patches. But it’s a big step in the right direction, considering the company only promised 2 Android upgrades and 3 years of security patches for previous devices in the Nord lineup.

We expect OnePlus to continue this trend with upcoming devices until it reaches Google’s level. However, that might be a distant dream, as the company’s President and COO, Kinder Liu, has previously stated that offering software support for a longer duration may hamper user experience.

OnePlus will launch the Nord 4 during its upcoming Summer Launch Event on July 16. The new mid-ranger will be joined by the OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro.

