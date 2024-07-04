OnePlus' next phone gives us classic Pixel vibes

TL;DR A leaked promotional image has revealed the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4.

The device has a two-tone back panel finish reminiscent of classic Google Pixel models.

OnePlus is expected to announce the phone during an event on July 16.

OnePlus is gearing up for another launch event, where it’s expected to unveil the next phone in its affordable Nord lineup. We recently learned that the device could feature a metal unibody design. A promotional image of the upcoming Nord 4 has now surfaced online, showcasing a design that resembles older Google Pixel models.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus Club has shared what looks to be a promotional poster for the OnePlus Nord 4. It showcases three color variants of the device, featuring a two-tone back panel finish reminiscent of the design that Google offered on the original Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 models.

The rectangular section around the camera modules has a shiny mirror finish on all three variants, with a brushed metal finish underneath on the black and green models. The silver variant looks to have a textured finish in the bottom section, giving it a more unique look.

Unlike the classic Pixel models, the OnePlus Nord 4 appears to have a more blocky design with flat edges, a dual camera setup on the back, and OnePlus’ iconic alert slider on the left edge. We also see a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera and minimal bezels on all sides. However, we can’t be sure if the actual device will have such slim bezels as OEMs are known for misrepresenting the bezel thickness in promotional images and device renders.

Leaks suggest that OnePlus could equip the Nord 4 with a 6.74-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip, a 5,500mAh battery, and 100W wired charging. The device will allegedly feature a 16MP selfie camera, a 50MP main camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

What do you think of the OnePlus Nord 4’s design? Let us know in the comments below.

