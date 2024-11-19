The rumored OnePlus flip foldable could launch next year

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A Chinese leaker has claimed that OnePlus could launch a flip-style foldable next year.

The device will reportedly be part of the Ace series, which is typically exclusive to the Chinese market.

It’s been over a year since OnePlus launched its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, and it’s high time the company released its successor. Rumor has it that the OnePlus Open 2 could arrive in the first half of 2025, but it might not be the only new foldable OnePlus brings to the market next year.

According to Digital Chat Station, OnePlus could launch a flip-style foldable alongside the OnePlus Open 2. The leaker claims the device will be part of the OnePlus Ace series and could arrive in Q2 2025. It’s not immediately clear if the device will launch globally, as Ace series devices are exclusive to the Chinese market. However, OnePlus has previously launched some Ace series phones as R series models in global markets, so we’re keeping our hopes up.

OnePlus’ flip phone will likely be a rebranded OPPO Find N Flip model, given that the OnePlus Open was essentially a rebadged OPPO Find N3. Previous leaks suggest that this device could feature a telephoto camera with macro support, which could set it apart from other flip-style foldables currently on the market.

We currently have no further information about this rumored OnePlus flip phone. If it is indeed scheduled to launch in the first half of next year, we expect more details to surface in the coming months.

