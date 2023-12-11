OnePlus may have accidentally revealed OnePlus 12, 12R global launch details

OnePlus

TL;DR A OnePlus executive reportedly dished out the OnePlus 12 global launch date.

The executive apparently said that the OnePlus 12R was coming to Europe as well.

The OnePlus 12 launched in China last week, and it looks like a very capable flagship phone. We’ve already seen leaks regarding the handset’s global launch, and it looks like a OnePlus executive may have spilled the beans in a now-deleted article.

European outlet Hardware Info attended a OnePlus community event in Antwerp, Belgium on December 8. Company executive Alexander Vanderhaeghe reportedly used the occasion to confirm a January 23 launch date for the OnePlus 12 in Europe and the rest of the world.

Furthermore, OnePlus told attendees that the OnePlus 12R will also be available in the region on the same date. Finally, the company asserted that a black version of the OnePlus Open foldable would come to Europe in the future.

Hardware Info has since pulled the article, but we were still able to access a cached version. Either way, this report lines up with previous leaks regarding the global launch date and expanded OnePlus 12R availability.

Another major OnePlus 12R leak This report also comes as more apparent details regarding the OnePlus Ace 3 appear online. The Ace 3 is expected to land in global markets as the OnePlus 12R, and Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station claims it’ll pack a 6.78-inch curved LTPO OLED screen (2,780 x 1,264). This display is also said to offer up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and ~1,600 nits of brightness (presumably when using the high brightness mode).

The leaker also claims that the Ace 3 will pack a metal frame and glass body while asserting that engineering models are currently available in pink, grey, and blue color options.

