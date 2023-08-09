$50 off the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings premium buds to a budget price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

A $50 price drop on the high-end OnePlus Buds Pro 2 just landed in a OnePlus Wednesday-style deal, and it has our full attention. The offer reduces the asking price to within the budget of many earbud shoppers, and we were clear in our review that these buds were worth the outlay at the full $180 retail price. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for $129.99 ($50 off)

This 28% markdown represents the best price we’ve seen on the wireless earbuds, matched only by an Amazon Prime Day deal that required Prime membership. The manufacturer has now offered both colorways of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for just $129.99, though the offer may not last long.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 OnePlus' most premium noise-canceling earbuds yet The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a worthy update over the originals, now with upgraded noise canceling and next-gen codecs. Multi-point Bluetooth connectivity and Spatial audio are a nice touch. See price at OnePlus Save $50.00

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are flagship earbuds with premium features such as an ear tip fit test and multipoint connectivity. While some might find the default sound profile bass-heavy, customization is available through the free HeyMelody app. A collaboration with renowned film composer Hans Zimmer enhances Spatial Audio on Android 13, and the earbuds also boast improved noise canceling capabilities, offering up to 48dB of noise cancelation. OnePlus’ signature dedication to charging is on show here, with fast charging allowing 10 hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging. That’s rather amazing. The earbuds are also IP55-rated, making them dust and water-resistant.

Learn more about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 deal via the widget above.

