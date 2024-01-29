Finally! OnePlus is back in a banned European market

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has resumed operations in Germany following a legal dispute with Nokia.

The company is now selling the OnePlus Open in the market and is accepting OnePlus 12/12R pre-orders.

BBK brands (OPPO, OnePlus, Realme, and vivo) were forced to suspend operations in several European markets after losing a legal battle against Nokia in 2023. OPPO and Nokia finally announced the signing of a global patent licensing deal last week, and it looks like one BBK brand is already back in an affected country.

Tipster Max Jambor spotted the OnePlus Open foldable for sale on the OnePlus Germany website, along with pre-order pages for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. This indeed means that OnePlus is back in business in Germany.

For what it’s worth, OPPO and vivo’s German websites still display a message noting that their products aren’t available in the market. These websites also lack product listings altogether. But we’re guessing the two companies will resume sales in the coming days.

Nevertheless, this was a pretty substantial blow to all four BBK companies. The saga has arguably hit OPPO the hardest, as the sales ban came just before the launch of its flagship Find X6 Pro handset. The Find X7 Ultra has also recently launched in China, but OPPO told Android Authority last week that it still had no plans to launch the phone in Europe in the wake of the patent agreement with Nokia.

Comments