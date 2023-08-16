OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launched: A OnePlus 11T, if ever there were one

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the Ace 2 Pro smartphone in China.

The phone brings flagship power along with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

We’re guessing the device will eventually land in global markets with a new name.

OnePlus has teased the Ace 2 Pro smartphone for a few weeks now, but it’s finally launched the device in its home market of China. It looks like you might want to keep an eye on this device if you value performance above all else.

The smartphone brand already gave us a look at the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro’s design earlier this month, showing a phone that shares the same aesthetic as the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. Expect to find the phone in Aurora Green and Titanium Gray color options.

Go under the hood and you’ll find a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor here along with 12GB to 24GB of RAM, and 256GB to 1TB of storage. Needless to say, you shouldn’t have any complaints about performance here.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro also brings a 6.74-inch 120Hz OLED screen (2,772 x 1,240) that can be used in the rain, as well as a 5,000mAh battery with 150W wired charging.

Expect a triple rear camera system on the back, consisting of a 50MP IMX890 main camera (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide snapper (112-degree field-of-view), and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP camera is available up-front for selfies.

Other notable specs include Bluetooth 5.3, Color OS 13.1 atop Android 13, dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, NFC, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and Wi-Fi 7.

OnePlus did make a few compromises in order to reach a more affordable price point though. These cutbacks include no wireless charging, Asahi protective glass on the front in lieu of Gorilla Glass, and the aforementioned secondary rear cameras. There’s also no word on water resistance, although we’re guessing it’s splash resistant.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro pricing and availability The new OnePlus phone is only available in China for now, starting at 2,999 yuan (~$411) for the base 12GB/256GB version. Expect to pay 3,999 yuan (~$548) for the top-end 24GB/1TB model.

We’ve asked OnePlus whether the phone will come to global markets, be it with the same name or a new moniker. Unfortunately, the company told us it had no comment to share.

The original Ace Pro was released outside China as the OnePlus 10T, but the brand claimed earlier this year that it wouldn’t launch a T-series phone in 2023. That suggests the Ace 2 Pro won’t be the OnePlus 11T if it is indeed coming to global markets.

