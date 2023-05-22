OnePlus 9 series gains a bevy of features in May 2023 update

Welcome to the OnePlus 9 series update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. OnePlus usually pushes out Oxygen OS updates to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, with the 9R receiving separate updates. Current stable version: Android 13

Android 13 When will the OnePlus 9 get Android 14? January 2024 (Estimated)

Latest OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R updates May 22, 2023: Android 13.1 is coming to a number of OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus 9/9Pro and OnePlus 9RT. According to Android Central, the update will have firmware version 13.1.0.501. At the moment, the update is only available to users in India. The update brings security and stability improvements, but also adds some new features.

Here’s the full changelog: Seamless interconnection New auto-connect feature allows for automatic connection between phones, tablets, and PCs placed in close proximity.

Personalization Expands Omoji’s functionality and library.

Health New TalkBack feature that recognizes and announces images in apps and Photos. New Zen Space app, with Deep Zen and Light Zen modes. Improvements to Simple mode

Gaming New Championship mode to Game Assistant. Adds music playback control to Game Assistant.

As always, this OTA will be incremental. It will reach a small percentage of users initially. A broader rollout should start in a few days.

To check if an update is available, head to Settings > System > System updates on your device.

Previous OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro updates November 10, 2022 : OnePlus is finally pushing out its full upgrade for Android 13 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro (the OnePlus 9R isn’t included with this particular rollout).

: OnePlus is finally pushing out its full upgrade for Android 13 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro (the OnePlus 9R isn’t included with this particular rollout). October 10, 2022 : OnePlus is now pushing out the latest update for the OnePlus 9 series. Oxygen OS 12 version C.65 is very light, containing only the September 2022 security patch. Hopefully, the next update will be a full upgrade for Android 13.

: OnePlus is now pushing out the latest update for the OnePlus 9 series. Oxygen OS 12 version C.65 is very light, containing only the September 2022 security patch. Hopefully, the next update will be a full upgrade for Android 13. September 13, 2022 : Be on the lookout for a new update for your European OnePlus 9. The company is rolling out Oxygen OS 12 version C.64. Interestingly, this update is just a rehash of August’s C.63 update, even including the August security patch.

: Be on the lookout for a new update for your European OnePlus 9. The company is rolling out Oxygen OS 12 version C.64. Interestingly, this update is just a rehash of August’s C.63 update, even including the August security patch. August 23, 2022 : OnePlus is now rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 9 series. Landing as Oxygen OS 12 version C.63, the update has some new filters for the camera and some other camera-centric features. It also has the new August security patch.

: OnePlus is now rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 9 series. Landing as Oxygen OS 12 version C.63, the update has some new filters for the camera and some other camera-centric features. It also has the new August security patch. July 20, 2022 : The OnePlus 9 series is now getting Oxygen OS 12 version C.62. It contains the June Android security patch and a few bug fixes.

: The OnePlus 9 series is now getting Oxygen OS 12 version C.62. It contains the June Android security patch and a few bug fixes. June 29, 2022 : OnePlus is now rolling out a new update to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro (via XDA-Developers). It lands as Oxygen OS 12 version C.61. Notably, this update finally carries the May 2022 security patch, which the previous update lacked. This update also is coming to all variants of the devices, not just those in India — a problem we saw with the previous update.

: OnePlus is now rolling out a new update to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro (via XDA-Developers). It lands as Oxygen OS 12 version C.61. Notably, this update finally carries the May 2022 security patch, which the previous update lacked. This update also is coming to all variants of the devices, not just those in India — a problem we saw with the previous update. May 25, 2022: The latest update for the OnePlus 9 series is Oxygen OS 12 version C.60. Unfortunately, it is only for Indian variants of the device. It also does not have the May security patch for some reason.

The latest update for the OnePlus 9 series is Oxygen OS 12 version C.60. Unfortunately, it is only for Indian variants of the device. It also does not have the May security patch for some reason. April 18, 2022 : OnePlus rolled out a new system update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The update carried Oxygen OS 12 version C.48 and went out to the flagships in India, North America, and Europe. There were no new features added with the update. However, it brought the April 2022 security patch to the phones. The changelog also mentioned system stability improvements.

: OnePlus rolled out a new system update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The update carried Oxygen OS 12 version C.48 and went out to the flagships in India, North America, and Europe. There were no new features added with the update. However, it brought the April 2022 security patch to the phones. The changelog also mentioned system stability improvements. March 21, 2022 : OnePlus pushed out the stable Oxygen OS 12 update to the OnePlus 9R. The update was rolled out to users who were previously running the open beta version of the software. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro also got the incremental OxygenOS 12 update C.47 in North America and Europe. It optimized the stability of communication, fixed issues causing the operator’s name to be displayed incorrectly, improved system stability and camera fluency, and brought the March 2022 security patch.

: OnePlus pushed out the stable Oxygen OS 12 update to the OnePlus 9R. The update was rolled out to users who were previously running the open beta version of the software. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro also got the incremental OxygenOS 12 update C.47 in North America and Europe. It optimized the stability of communication, fixed issues causing the operator’s name to be displayed incorrectly, improved system stability and camera fluency, and brought the March 2022 security patch. March 10, 2022: OnePlus pushed out the Oxygen OS 12 C.46 update to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The company noted that the build will not release in North America due to specific country-related limitations. The firmware brought a bunch of improvements. However, the major change was the addition of the February security patch. If you’ve spotted a OnePlus 9 series update that we haven’t, tip us! Looking for another update? Be sure to visit our Android 11 update tracker.

Comments