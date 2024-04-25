It was a good run: OnePlus 8/8 Pro receive their last update

TL;DR The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have received their final scheduled update.

This last update brings the April 2024 security patch.

This closes the book on the 2020 flagship phones, which received three Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were two of the better OnePlus phones, being released back in 2020. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and the two phones have reached end-of-life status.

OnePlus announced the OxygenOS 13.1.0.587 update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro on its community forum, but also confirmed that this was the last scheduled update for the phones.

“As you might have been aware, with the release of OxygenOS 13.1.0.587, we’ve officially fulfilled our lifecycle maintenance promise for the OnePlus 8/8Pro,” the company explained.

This doesn’t rule out any more future updates as it’s theoretically possible the company could offer emergency fixes for serious issues. But it does mean you shouldn’t hold your breath for updates in general.

In any event, this update has been pushed out to Indian models and brings the April 2024 security patch. We’re guessing that the update will be available to global users, too, if they haven’t received it already.

This was a good innings for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, having received three Android OS updates and four years of security patches. But a phone that isn’t receiving patches anymore is a security risk, so you might want to check out our list of the best Android phones if you’re thinking about an upgrade.

