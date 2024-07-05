OnePlus might not stop at a 6,100mAh battery

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Upcoming OnePlus models may feature a larger 6,500mAh battery.

The OnePlus 13 or OnePlus Ace 4 could feature this larger battery cell.

The OnePlus 12 launched earlier this year with a massive 5,400mAh battery, which marked a significant upgrade from previous-gen models. If you thought that was impressive, the company launched another model, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, in China with a larger 6,100mAh battery. Not one to rest on its previous laurels, OnePlus might just be considering fitting future models with even more advanced battery cells.

Long-time leaker Digital Chat Station recently claimed on Weibo that an upcoming flagship from the company could sport an all-new 6,500mAh battery. While the post doesn’t confirm which model will feature this larger battery cell, our bets are on the OnePlus 13 or OnePlus Ace 4.

The Ace 3, which has the highest battery capacity of any OnePlus phone so far, features a Glacier battery that utilizes a new type of battery technology. This technology allows it to retain charge for nearly two days and support fast charging. What’s more, despite its whopping capacity, the battery is, in fact, smaller than batteries found in most modern Android devices. While there’s no confirmation on the type of battery the new OnePlus devices will include, our best guess is that they’ll feature the Glacier battery or a more advanced iteration of it to keep the battery from becoming too heavy or bulky. With the new battery tech, the cell can remain light and efficient.

The tipster also leaked a few specs that we believe are linked to either of these phones. Their post noted that the upcoming models might include micro-curved flat screens with 1.5K or 2K resolutions. A previous leak from Digital Chat Station indicated that the OnePlus 13 will have IP68 or IP69 dust- and waterproofing and would include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. While OnePlus has not confirmed the release dates for the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus Ace 4, we’re expecting the former to be rolled out by the end of this year or early next year, while the Ace 4 is likely to launch in 2025.

