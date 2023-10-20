The brighter, the better: OnePlus to reveal 3,000 nit display next week

TL;DR OnePlus plans to unveil a display that can reach 3,000 nits next week.

This display will reportedly also support 1440p resolution and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

The display was made in collaboration with manufacturer BOE.

Did you know that the best premium smartphones saw a 171% YoY jump in brightness in 2022? That’s according to a report we covered earlier this year. And the brightness competition is not slowing down for even a second, it seems. OnePlus is expected to unveil a display that can reach up to 3,000 nits next week.

In a post from the Twitter-like Chinese social platform Weibo, OnePlus shared that it’s inviting people to witness a “historic moment for Chinese displays (via Google Translate).” On October 24, the company, in collaboration with manufacturer BOE, plans to reveal a 3,000-nit display, according to GSMArena.

A smartphone screen that can get up to 3,000 nits is almost unheard of. Tipster Digital Chat Station says this display also supports 2K resolution with 2160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming.

To provide a comparison so you can get a better idea of what we’re talking about here, the Pixel 8 Pro has one of the brightest displays currently offered in the US. Google’s latest premium flagship boasts a brightness of 2,400 nits.

The closest thing to this 3,000-nit display is the OnePlus Open. OnePlus claims the Open is capable of reaching 2,800 nits on both the inner and outer panels, which is still 200 nits dimmer than what the company will show off next week.

There’s no question that display brightness has become a selling point for smartphones. But it does make you wonder when this trend of increasing brightness will plateau.

