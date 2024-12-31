OnePlus 13R leaks give us our best look at the device, along with camera details and more

TL;DR A new leak shows off high-quality renders of the OnePlus 13R in its Astral Trail and Nebula Noir colors.

Another leak details the camera setup and the device’s combination of RAM and storage.

The OnePlus 13R is confirmed to launch on January 7, 2025.

The OnePlus 13 series will launch globally on January 7, 2025, and the company has confirmed that we will see the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and the Sapphire Blue color for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at the launch event. Ahead of the launch, high-quality renders and more specifications of the OnePlus 13R have leaked, revealing practically everything about the device before its official global launch.

Leaker Arsène Lupin has shared high-quality renders of the OnePlus 13R on X (formerly known as Twitter). We see the device in two colors.

OnePlus 13R - Astral Trail OnePlus 13R - Nebula Noir

OnePlus has previously confirmed that these colors are called Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. The company has also confirmed that the device has an aluminum frame for its 8mm thin body, a star trail finish, a flat display, and Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and back. The phone also comes with a 6,000mAh battery, as confirmed by the company.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has more information to share, as he has posted more specifications on X. According to him, the OnePlus 13R will come in 12GB LPDDR5X RAM plus 256GB UFS 4.0 storage variant, as well as another higher 16GB plus 512GB variant.

Further, the OnePlus 13R’s camera setup will comprise the 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP JN5 telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom. Rounding up the setup will be a 16MP selfie camera.

We haven’t officially heard about the SoC on the OnePlus 13R, but given historical trends, OnePlus could use the last-gen flagship chip, which would be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in this case.

The previous generation, the OnePlus 12R, launched in the US for $500, and later, it could be purchased for as low as $400 at a discount. We expect the OnePlus 13R to stay in the same price range, making it an excellent mid-range Android phone in the US.

What do you think about the OnePlus 13R? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments