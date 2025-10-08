OnePlus 13R drops to $499.99, treating you to a $100 Prime saving

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The OnePlus 13R was one of our recommendations as an alternative to the Galaxy S25 FE, and it just caught our attention with an impressive discount. This drop is part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which winds up at midnight tonight. If you catch the offer in time, you can snag this mid-range device for just $499.99, down from its usual $599.99. That’s a sweet 17% off the retail price, making it a tempting option for those in need of an upgrade. OnePlus 13R for $499.99 (17% off)

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13R boasts some admirable specs. It runs Android 15 with OxygenOS 15, ensuring smooth software performance backed by four major OS updates and security upgrades for six years. The 6.78-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED display is a delight with its 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support, offering vibrant colors and crisp clarity, even in bright conditions, thanks to its peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

OnePlus 13R OnePlus 13R R-eally great. The OnePlus 13R is everything you’d expect from a OnePlus phone — blazing performance, amazing battery life, and rapid charging. Add to that a gorgeous display and a smooth, feature-packed Oxygen OS experience, and you have a phone that feels like it punches well above its $600 price tag. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Prime Deal

When it comes to performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, delivers on speed and multitasking. Battery life won’t be a concern either, with a 6,000mAh battery and SUPERVOOC fast charging advertised to support up to 80W. The triple rear camera setup offers versatility with wide, telephoto, and ultrawide lenses, although the standout feature here remains the seamless performance and endurance.

Remember, these deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers, so make sure you’ve signed up. If you’re not yet a member, take advantage of the 30-day trial and enjoy some of the best tech deals around. You’re looking at a highly rated device here— users have awarded it a 4.6 out of 5, citing its reliability and top-notch battery life as key highlights.

