OnePlus 13R drops to $499.99 for the first time on Amazon ($100 off)

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

Amazon Prime Day 2025 continues to throw up exciting tech deals, offering various discounts that enthusiasts won’t want to miss. Among the standout offers is the OnePlus 13R, now available for a record-low price $499.99, a significant drop from its usual price of $599.99. And we loved it at that retail price. OnePlus 13R for $499.99 (17% off)

The OnePlus 13R, which debuted in early 2025, brings several impressive features to the table. It sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a slick 120Hz refresh rate and boasts up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals. Under the hood, it packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, promising robust performance for multitasking and storage needs.

OnePlus 13R OnePlus 13R R-eally great. The OnePlus 13R is everything you’d expect from a OnePlus phone — blazing performance, amazing battery life, and rapid charging. Add to that a gorgeous display and a smooth, feature-packed Oxygen OS experience, and you have a phone that feels like it punches well above its $600 price tag. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Prime Deal

The phone’s battery life is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that can reach a 50% charge in just 20 minutes. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its triple camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens, all enhanced with Hasselblad tuning. It runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, with the promise of four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. The device also features an IP65 dust and water resistance rating and is available in stylish Astral Trail and Nebula Noir colors.

Remember, all these deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers. If you’re not yet a member, consider signing up for the 30-day free trial to take advantage of these savings.