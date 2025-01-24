OnePlus 13 picks up new AI language tools and gets a camera boost in latest update

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus 13 is getting yet another update, with OxygenOS 15.0.0.405 arriving.

AI translation gets a live mode with new headphone support.

The phone’s camera receives improved color accuracy and zoom performance.

It’s been over a decade now since OnePlus first burst onto the smartphone scene with a plan to do things a little bit differently. We’ve come a long way from those early days where you’d need an invite code to even buy a OnePlus phone, and the company’s new OnePlus 13 flagship is easily its best-executed handset to date. Even though it only just debuted, the phone’s already been receiving some major updates, like the support we just saw it get for Google’s on-board Gemini Nano model. Not content to rest on its laurels, the company is already pushing out another update, packed with improvements of its own.

This week, OnePlus has started seeding its OxygenOS 15.0.0.405 update to the OnePlus 13 in markets around the globe. And while that includes a few little stability and performance tweaks, the more impactful changes here concern camera performance and AI features.

With AI, we’re talking specifically about translation, and this update delivers some new functionality that sounds like it will greatly improve the user experience. Here’s what the changelog reports: Adds the live translation feature that shows the translation of speech in real time.

Adds the face-to-face translation feature that shows the translation of each speaker in Split View.

Now you can hear the translations in your headphones.

Now you can start face-to-face translation with a tap on your headphones (only supported on selected headphones). The translation of one language is played on the speaker on the phone, while the translation of the other language is played on the headphones. Sure, that kind of headphone-aided translation assist has been available for years with stuff like the Pixel Buds and Google Translate, but that doesn’t make us any less excited to see the OnePlus 13 getting in on the same sort of action for itself.

On the camera side, you can look forward to some zoom refinements and more accurate color sampling: Improves the colors in photos taken with Master mode.

Improves the tone of photos taken with the rear camera in Photo mode and improves the zoom function.

Improves camera stability for a better photography experience. That sounds like slightly less of an upgrade than the language tools, but we’ll have to do a before-and-after on the color improvements before we can really say just how excited you should be.

OnePlus says this update is headed out to the OnePlus 13 in batches, so if you haven’t seen it hit your phone just yet, just wait a little longer — it should be available via an OTA notification before you know it.

