OnePlus 13 series global launch: Mark your calendars for this date!

Leaks suggest we could see the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R at the event.

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be available in Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn.

Update, December 17, 2024 (08:03 AM ET): OnePlus has confirmed that it will hold its Winter Launch Event on January 7, 2025.

Through a press release, the company has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 13 at the event, alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in a Sapphire Blue colorway that complements the Midnight Ocean color of the flagship phone. Original article, December 17, 2024 (03:35 AM ET): The OnePlus 13 has already launched in China, and the company officially confirmed that the device would launch globally in January 2025. A new leak has now shed light on when exactly the company will hold its launch event, and you won’t have to wait long for the upcoming top-tier Android flagship.

Leaker Abhishek Yadav has shared that OnePlus will hold its Winter Launch Event for the OnePlus 13 series on January 7, 2025, at 10.30 AM ET.

We could not locate information on official OnePlus channels regarding this announcement’s exact date and time, so take this with a pinch of salt. No location is mentioned either, so we are yet to learn more details about the upcoming event. Like every year, we expect a launch livestream, so you should be able to tune in remotely.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be available in all three colorways: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn.

OnePlus 13 Black Eclipse OnePlus 13 Arctic Dawn OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean

Thanks to its launch in China, we also know most of the device’s specifications. The mention of “OnePlus 13 series” indicates that we could see multiple devices, most likely the OnePlus 13, of course, and the OnePlus 13R, a presumed rebrand of the OnePlus Ace 5 from China. Both devices will take forward OnePlus’s lineup in 2025, so we’re excited to see what the experience is like.

