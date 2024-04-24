The OnePlus 13 might not be a pocket-friendly phone according to this leak

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak out of China has revealed more OnePlus 13 details.

The phone will offer a similar screen size as the OnePlus 12.

The source also reiterated that the phone would have a new design.

The OnePlus 13 is almost a year away from its expected launch window, but we’ve already seen some rumors surfacing online. This stream of leaks is continuing today as a Chinese source has revealed a few more apparent details.

Leaker Digital Chat Station posted a few more purported OnePlus 13 leaks on Weibo. Perhaps the most prominent claim is that the phone will pack a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO “micro-curved” screen. We previously heard about the phone packing a so-called micro-curved display and 2K resolution, but this is the first time we’ve heard about the screen size and the use of LTPO tech.

The phone’s 6.8-inch screen would be broadly on par with the OnePlus 12, which packs a 6.82-inch display. So those hoping for a smaller display and form factor might be disappointed. The use of LTPO tech for a variable refresh rate isn’t a surprise, though, but we’re still glad to see it.

The leaker also reiterated that the new phone would offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, a periscope camera (ostensibly a 3x camera), and a new design. The latter is a good thing as the company has stuck with the same fundamental design since the OnePlus 11.

These leaks also come after tipster Yogesh Brar claimed the OnePlus 13 would also offer a 5,400mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and the same cameras as the OnePlus 12. So those expecting a huge hardware upgrade shouldn’t hold their breath.

